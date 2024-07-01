Belleville HS athletes announce college commitments

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
BELLEVILLE, NJ – Belleville High School Athletics honored some of its senior student-athletes during a college announcement ceremony.
The following seniors will be continuing their careers:
- James Cooper, track and field, Caldwell University.
- Katherine Espinoza, soccer, Caldwell University.
- Deanna McIntosh, softball, St. Elizabeth University.
- Rocco Negron, wrestling, Felician University.
- Santiago Nunez, baseball, County College of Morris.
- Aiden Rodriguez, soccer, Felician University.
- Brianna Surichaqui, swimming, St. Peter’s University.
- Jordan Valentine, track and field, Caldwell University.