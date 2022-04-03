Belleville HS baseball pitchers look sharp, led by Colin Cook, in scrimmage win over North Arlington, as Bucs get ready to begin season

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School baseball team scrimmaged North Arlington on Tuesday, March 29, and won, 4-3, on a very cold day.

The Bucs threw six pitchers and all did a solid job, said head coach Joe Sorce.

Senior righty Colin Cook started and struck out three batters in his one inning of work. “Colin has had a very good March,” said Sorce. “He has shown much improvement from last season, which is a credit to his hard work and positive mindset. “

Cook is lined up to pitch the home opener on Wednesday, April 6, against West Orange.

The Bucs’ season opener at Bloomfield was rained out on Friday, April 1. Thus, the team will open the season on Monday, April 4, at Columbia High School in Maplewood. Senior Mike Napolitano will get the start.

After hosting West Orange, the Bucs visit Bloomfield on Thursday, April 7, and visit Glen Ridge on Friday, April 8.

Aside from Napolitano and Cook starting Monday and Wednesday, the rest of the week is up in the air, Sorce noted. The Bucs may use sophomore righty Josh Abramson in relief early in the week, then give him a start later in the week, said Sorce.

“With Friday’s rainout, it allowed us to have two extra practices, so I’m confident our guys will be ready to go at Columbia on Monday,” Sorce said.