Belleville HS baseball team achieves banner baseball season

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School baseball team enjoyed a stellar season this spring.

The Buccaneers, under head coach Joe Sorce, finished with an outstanding 20-7 overall record, including winning the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division championship with a 13-1 divisional record. It marked their first 20-win season since 2013 when they went 23-4.

After losing in the season opener at Cedar Grove 12-2 on Monday, April 3, the Bucs reeled off 13 straight victories. In that win streak, the Bucs avenged the loss to Cedar Grove on Wednesday, April 19, at home with a 4-1 win.

The Bucs, seeded seventh, lost to 10th-seeded Ferris of Jersey City 9-6 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state tournament on Monday, May 22, at home to end the season.

Prior to the sectional tournament loss, the Bucs went 3-1 in the final week of the regular season, beating East Orange Campus 11-0 on Monday, May 15, at home; Hoboken 6-4 on Tuesday, May 16, on the road; and Shabazz 13-3 on Friday, May 19, at home and losing at West Orange 5-4 on Saturday, May 20.

The future is bright for the Bucs. They graduate two seniors, Jacob Mauricio and Joe Guancione.

Joe Sorce has been at the Bucs’ helm since 2007.

