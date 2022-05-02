Belleville HS baseball team battles hard in tough 2-1 loss to Glen Ridge; defeats East Orange Campus in a GNT preliminary-round game

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School baseball team had a great game against Glen Ridge, despite losing 2-1, on Wednesday, April 27.

“Colin Cook pitched six strong innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and struck out eight,” said Belleville head coach Joe Sorce in an email to the Belleville Post. “We faced Griffin Seibel, who is a junior, he’s committed to Xavier. Our guys battled and Colin matched him, but we came up a little short.”

On Friday, April 29, Belleville defeated East Orange Campus, 13-1, in a preliminary-round game in the Greater Newark Tournament. “Senior Mike Napolitano pitched five great innings, allowing one hit and striking out 14. Senior Matt Cardone was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.”

The Buccaneers improved to 3-10 on the season.

This week, the Bucs have the following games:

Tuesday, May 3, at Bloomfield, 7 p.m. Cook will get the start on the mound.

Wednesday, May 4, vs. Newark East Side, GNT preliminary-round game, 4 p.m. Napolitano will get the start on the mound.

With a win against Newark East Side, the Bucs will travel to face top-seeded Millburn on Friday, May 6, in the first round of the GNT.