Belleville HS baseball team battles hard in tough losses

By on

BELLEVILLE, NJ —The Belleville High School baseball team got in just two games last week.

The Bucs lost to Newark East Side, 9-7, in a Greater Newark Tournament preliminary round game on Wednesday, May 4, at home. Belleville came back from a 9-3 deficit, but came up short. 

On Thursday, May 5, the team came up short again against Bloomfield, falling, 8-6. Sophomore Santiago Nunez and senior Mike Napolitano each had two hits, while senior Colin Cook pitched a strong 5 ⅔ innings.

‘The Bucs moved to a 3-12 record.

Belleville will host Cedar Grove on Tuesday, May 10, at 7 p.m.; visit Kearny on Thursday, May 12, at 4 p.m. and visit Lodi on Saturday, May 14, at 7 p.m.

  

