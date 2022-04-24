Belleville HS baseball team bounces back from tough loss to Caldwell; defeats Payne Tech in resounding fashion

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School baseball team went 1-2 during the week to move to a 2-7 record.

The BHS Buccaneers lost a tough 10-8 game at Caldwell on Monday, April 18. Caldwell broke open a 4-4 game with six runs to take a 10-4 lead. Belleville battled back to make it 10-8 with two on in the seventh inning, but Calwell got out of the jam and held on for the win.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, BHS head coach Joe Sorce was delighted with his team’s resiliency.

“I was very proud of the effort our guys gave,” he said. “Sophomores Josh Abramson and James Monroig did a solid job on the mound despite us making several errors early in the game.” Junior Jacob Mauricio had three hits and (senior) Mike Napolitano delivered a first-inning solo home run.

The Bucs bounced back in their next game with an emphatic 16-1 win over host Payne Tech in Newark.

Senior Colin Cook pitched a five-inning, complete game, allowing just one hit and striking out 12.

“Colin continues to throw strikes and is pitching with a great deal of confidence,” said Sorce. “Mike Napolitano, (senior) EJ Molina, and Josh Abramson each had two hits in the win.”

The Bucs dropped an 11-0 decision to Columbia at home on Friday, April 22.

“It was a close game early but we made several mistakes and couldn’t get the bats going,” said Sorce..

Here is the schedule for this week:

Monday, April 25, home against West Orange at 7 p.m. Abramson will get the start on the mound.

Wednesday, April 27, home against Glen Ridge. Cook will get the start on the mound.

Saturday, April 30, home vs. Montclair Kimberley Academy, 11 a.m. Napolitano is the starting pitcher.

The Greater Newark Tournament seeding meeting is Monday night, April 25. The Bucs will certainly play a preliminary round game, said Sorce.

“This is a big week for us as we try to string a few wins together,” said Sorce.