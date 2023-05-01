Belleville HS baseball team enjoys 13-game winning streak

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School baseball team has been red-hot.

How red-hot? The Bucs haven’t lost a game since the opening day of the season.

The Bucs defeated University and Newark East Side last week to extend their winning streak to a whopping 13 games and improve to 13-1 overall.

The Bucs defeated University 13-0 on Monday, April 24, in Newark. Junior Marino Perez pitched a five-inning shutout with 13 strikeouts.

Belleville posted another shutout, 5-0, over East Side on Wednesday, April 26, at home. Freshman Sean Walsh pitched the shutout, striking out nine, to improve to 4-0.

“Sean did a great job of changing speeds and keeping the hitters off balance,” Belleville head coach Joe Sorce said.

Sophomore shortstop Ayden Carrero hit a two-run double to lead the offense.

Sorce, indeed, is elated for his team.

“The coaching staff is very proud of our players,” he said. “Winning 13 in a row is great but the key is we’re continuing to improve. Our goal is to be playing our best baseball in mid to late May.”

The Bucs will host Montclair Kimberley Academy on Monday, May 1. Junior Josh Abramson will get the start on the mound.

“MKA is a good team who is very well-coached and they play in the (Super Essex Conference) Liberty Division,” Sorce said. “Josh was great against Newark Academy in his last start. We’re confident that he will be on his ‘A’ game on Monday.” The Liberty Division is the second-highest division in the conference. Belleville competes in the SEC–Colonial Division, the conference’s third division.

Belleville will host Technology on Wednesday, May 3, in a Greater Newark Tournament preliminary round game. Carrero will get the start on the mound. A win will send the Bucs to No. 4 seed Montclair on Friday, May 5, with Walsh getting the start.

On Saturday, May 6, Belleville will host Kearny. The starting pitcher will be decided later in the week.

Belleville lost to Cedar Grove in the season opener but avenged that loss for its ninth win in a row on April 19.