Belleville HS baseball team enjoys another solid week

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School baseball team went 2-1-1 last week to move to 6-4-1 on the season.

The Bucs defeated Shabazz, 14-0, Monday, April 15. Seniors Josh Abramson, James Monroig and Marino Perez combined to pitch a five-inning shutout.

Sophomore Marcos Atehortua went 2-for-2.

The Bucs played Cedar Grove to a 2-2 tie after nine innings on Thursday, April 18. The game was suspended due to darkness.

Sophomore Sean Walsh pitched seven strong innings. He struck out nine and didn’t allow an earned run.

Perez pitched two scoreless innings of relief.

This was a great game in which both teams battled throughout, BHS head coach Joe Sorce said.

The Bucs fell to Newark Academy, 4-1, Friday, April 19. Monroig entered out of the bullpen with none out in the third inning and went on to pitch five scoreless innings. Unfortunately, the Bucs stranded a lot of runners throughout the game.

The Bucs defeated an 8-2 Kearny team, 11-0, Saturday, April 20. Abramson pitched a five-inning shutout with six strikeouts. Walsh was 2-for-2 with three RBI.

The following are games this week:

Monday, April 22: vs. Newark Tech

Wednesday, April 24: at Newark East Side

Saturday, April 27: vs. Hoboken, 11 a.m.

Monroig will get the start against Newark Tech. The rest of the pitching will be decided later in the week.

This is a big week for the Bucs as they will find out on Monday, April 22, where and when they will be playing in the Greater Newark Tournament, which is considered the Essex County tournament. The Bucs also hope to build off the three good games they played last week.