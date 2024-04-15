Belleville HS baseball team enjoys great week, wins three games

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School baseball team enjoyed a great week, going 3-1 to improve to 4-3 overall

On Tuesday, April 9, the Bucs defeated Newark East Side, 17-0, at home. Senior Marino Perez pitched a five–inning, no-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Perez threw the ball well and was in complete control. Crismel Deleon was 2-for-3 at the plate.

On Wednesday, April 10, Belleville defeated Payne Tech, 11-2, in Newark. Senior Josh Abramson pitched 5 ⅔ innings for the win and senior James Monroig came in the sixth and got out of a jam. The score at that point was 4-2. Belleville then put up seven runs in the top of the seventh to seal it.

Sophomore Sean Walsh, junior Raf Matos and Abramson each had three hits.

On Friday, April 12, Belleville defeated East Orange Campus, 12-0, at the BHS baseball turf field. Junior Ayden Carrero and senior Luis Deleon combined for a shutout. Senior Bernie Fajardo hit a grand slam in his first high school at-bat.

On Saturday, April 13, Belleville lost at Caldwell, 4-1. Belleville took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh, but Caldwell walked it off on a two-out home run. Walsh pitched an outstanding game. He went 6 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and didn’t allow an earned run. “It was a tough loss, but hopefully one that we will learn from,” said BHS head coach Joe Sorce. Santiago Nunez was 2-for-3 and scored the only run for Belleville in the fifth inning.

Here is this week’s schedule:

Monday, April 15: vs. Shabazz. Abramson will get the start on the mound.

Thursday, April 18: at Cedar Grove.

Friday, April 19: vs. Newark Academy.

Saturday, April 20: vs. Kearny, 11:30 a.m.

Photo by Joe Ragozzino