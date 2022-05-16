Belleville HS baseball team enjoys perfect 3-0 week

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School baseball team enjoyed a great week, going a perfect 3-0.

The Buccaneers defeated Cedar Grove, 6-0, on Tuesday, May 10, at home. Sophomore Josh Abramson pitched a complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts. Senior shortstop Matt McCann had two hits in the game.

The Bucs then defeated Kearny, 1-0, on Thursday, May 12, in Kearny. Senior Colin Cook pitched a complete game shutout with eight strikeouts. The only run came in the second inning when senior Matt Cardone’s single scored McCann.

The Bucs capped the week with an 8-3 victory over Lodi on Saturday, May 14, in Lodi. Senior Mike Napolitano pitched six strong innings with 10 strikeouts. Senior Andre Barroso and sophomore Jacob Mauricio each had two hits.

The Bucs improved to 6-12 on the season. They are also the 16th seed in their section.

BHS head coach Joe Sorce, indeed, is proud of his team’s perseverance. “I’m really proud of our guys’ effort,” he said. “At 3-13, it could have been easy to pack it in. But we won three in a row and they are focused on each game ahead.”

Here is this week’s schedule: