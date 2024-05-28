Belleville HS baseball team enjoys successful 15-10-1 season

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School baseball team enjoyed a successful season this spring.

The Buccaneers, under head coach Joe Sorce, finished with a solid 15-10-1 overall record.

In the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state tournament, the ninth-seeded Bucs lost at Cranford, 4-0, in the first round on Thursday, May 23.

BHS sophomore Sean Walsh pitched six strong innings, allowing three earned runs. Unfortunately, the Bucs stranded eight baserunners and were unable to score, said Sorce.

The Bucs had four players who earned all–Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches.

First team

Sean Walsh, sophomore infielder.

Crismel Deleon, sophomore outfielder.

Second team

Josh Abramson, senior outfielder.

Honorable mention

Marino “Fonsy” Perez, senior.

The Bucs went 9-3-1 in the division, finishing in third place behind Newark Academy and first-place Cedar Grove.

The Bucs, indeed, will miss their six graduating seniors. They are co-captains Abramson and James Monroig, and Luis Delon, Bernie Fajardo, Perez and Santiago Nunez.

The Bucs have two summer teams consisting of returning players and a few incoming freshmen. Both the 18U and 16U teams will compete in the High School Developmental League.