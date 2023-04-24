Belleville HS baseball team extends winning streak to 11 games and improves to 11-1 on the season

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School baseball team has been on a torrid streak.

The Bucs had an 11-game winning streak and improved to 11-1 overall on the season.

On Monday, April 17, the Bucs defeated Shabazz 15-1 at Shabazz in Newark. Junior Ayden Carrero got the win and had three hits.

On Wednesday, April 19, the Bucs avenged their opening-day loss at Cedar Grove by defeating them at home 4-1. Freshman Sean Walsh pitched 6.2 sharp innings. He scattered five hits while striking out six. Junior James Monroig recorded the final out for the save. Walsh, freshman Crismel Deleon, and Carrero each had two hits.

On Friday, April 21, Belleville defeated Newark Academy 8-1 in Livingston. Junior Josh Abramson pitched a complete game, and had two hits. . Senior Jacob Mauricio, and sophomore Raf Matos each had two hits.

On Saturday, April 22, the Bucs defeated Lodi 12-0 at home for their 11th win in a row. Carrero and Monroig combined for the shutout and junior Luis Deleon had 2 hits.

“Our pitching this week was great! Only allowing three runs in the four games this week was very impressive,” BHS head coach Joe Sorce said. “Our pitchers did a great job of throwing strikes and making great pitches.”

This week, the Bucs travel to University in Newark on Monday, April 24. Junior Marino Perez will get the start on the mound. “Marino has been used as a reliever up until now. We want to get him some work and sophomore (catcher) Ariancy Paulino has been doing a good job behind the plate so we’re comfortable with either him or Marino behind the plate,” Source said.

On Wednesday, April 26, the Bucs will host Newark East Side. The pitching for that game will be determined after the Greater Newark Tournament seeding meeting on Monday night, April 23.