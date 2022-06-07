Belleville HS baseball team features solid players this season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Despite finishing with a 6-16 record, the Belleville High School baseball team featured several solid players during the season this spring.

“We were led by senior shortstop Matt McCann and senior pitcher/first baseman/third basemanMike Napolitano,” said BHS head coach Joe Sorce. “Matt was named second team all-league (Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division). He ended the season at .317 (batting average) and led the team with 17 stolen bases. Mike led the team with a .324 BA and had three wins on the mound. Mike was named honorable mention all-Liberty Division.

“Other players to mention are senior Colin Cook, who had two wins on the mound but pitched well in his eight starts,” added Sorce. “He made great strides from his junior season. Sophomore pitcher/infielder Josh Abramson was named honorable mention all-Liberty Division. Josh led the team with a 2.80 ERA (earned run average).”.

In addition to Abramson, the Bucs will have three other returning varsity players who will be juniors next season. They include:

James Monroig, pitcher/first baseman.

Santiago Nunez, outfielder/pitcher.

Jacob Mauricio, outfielder.

Moreover, the junior varsity and freshman teams were a combined 16-6-1 this spring, which bodes well for next season.

“We’re going to be expecting contributions from many of those players next season,” said Sorce.

Belleville has two summer teams: an 18U team and a 16U team.

The Bucs, seeded 16th, lost at top–seeded Millburn, 11-0, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 tournament on Wednesday, June 1, to end the season.