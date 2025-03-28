Belleville HS baseball team features strong returning group

BELLEVILLE, NJ —

The Belleville High School baseball team hopes to have another strong season.

The Bucs, under head coach Joe Sorce, have a good returning group, led by their captains: senior first baseman/right fielder/pitcher Rafael Matos, senior shortstop Ayden Carrero and junior pitcher/first baseman Sean Walsh.

“These guys are doing a great job of leading and setting a positive example,” said Sorce, entering his 19th year at the helm.

Walsh earned All–Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division First Team honors last season.

The other returning varsity players are senior second baseman Derek Gonzalez, senior catcher/pitcher/outfielder Ariancy Paulino, senior third baseman/pitcher Jordan Rosario and junior center fielder/pitcher Crismel Deleon. Deleon also made the All–SEC–Colonial Division First Team last year.

The Bucs are coming off a 15-10 season. They went 20-7 in 2023, including winning the SEC-Colonial Division.

The coaching staff also is back. Vinnie Orrei is the varsity assistant and Neal DiNapoli is the junior varsity coach. DiNapoli handles a few freshman games on opposite days of JV.

The Bucs were very productive last week, as they played three scrimmages. They hosted Brearley, and traveled to Rutherford and Arthur L. Johnson in Clark.

Walsh, a lefty, threw five good innings at Johnson on Saturday, March 22. “Sean is our No. 1 starter and will get the ball in our first game, which is Saturday, March 29, at Clifton. Game time is 11 a.m,” Sorce said.

Carrero also looked sharp in two innings of work against Rutherford. “We have several other guys who are working on the mound. We need to figure out how to use them all most effectively.”

Matos hit two home runs against Brearley and had six RBI. “Raf worked very hard this offseason and is primed for a big year,” Sorce said.

“My coaches and I are very pleased with the effort we are getting from our players,” Sorce continued. “Senior Jordan Rosario has been throwing the ball well and looks good at third base. Senior Derek Gonzalez is making plays at second base, while junior Marcos Atehortua is working at both shortstop and third base. Marcos is very versatile, as he’s also seeing time in the outfield as well as on the mound. Junior Gabe Guzman is also working at second base.

“In the outfield, we are led by junior Crismel Deleon, who plays center field. Juniors Alvin Montanez and Edwin Velazquez are doing a good job as well. Crismel and Edwin are also potential pitchers. Freshman Jake Gonzalez has been swinging a good bat in scrimmages. Jake had four hits in our three scrimmages.”

The Bucs also have used three platers behind the plate in the scrimmages: Paulino, senior Esmerlyn Rodriguez and sophomore Nate Diaz. Paulino is also getting work on the mound, Sorce said.

Sophomores Mike Noboa and Franklin Rosario are working with both the varsity and junior varsity. “Mike is working in the outfield and on the mound, while Franklin plays third base and also pitches.”

The Bucs have two scrimmages this week. They will travel to Scotch Plains on Monday, March 24, and host Roselle Park on Wednesday, March 26.

2025 schedule

March 29: at Clifton, 11 a.m.

April 1: at Central, 4 p.m.

April 3: Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

April 5: Verona, 11 a.m.

April 7: Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

April 9: West Orange, 4 p.m.

April 11: at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

April 12: at Hoboken, 11 a.m.

April 16: Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

April 19: at Newark Academy, 11 a.m.

April 21: at St. Benedict’s Prep, 4 p.m.

April 23: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

April 25: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

April 28: Becton, 4:30 p.m.

May 3: Morristown, 11 a.m.

May 7: Glen Ridge, 7 p.m.

May 8: at Lodi, 4 p.m.

May 9: Caldwell, 4 p.m.

May 12: at Bloomfield, 7 p.m.

May 14: Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

May 15: at Kearny, 4 p.m.

May 17: Nutley, 11 a.m.

May 19: Golda Och Academy, 4 p.m.

May 22: at Midland Park, 4 p.m.

