Belleville HS baseball team gets ready for season opener

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School baseball team will open the season on Monday, April 1, against Cedar Grove at home.

Sophomore Sean Walsh will be on the mound for the Bucs.

“Sean is a competitor and excited to get the ball on opening day,” said BHS head coach Joe Sorce.

Senior Josh Abramson is scheduled to pitch Wednesday, April 3, at Newark Academy.

“Josh looked good on the mound against Brearley” last week in a preseason scrimmage, Sorce said.

On Friday, April 5, the Bucs will travel to Newark Tech .The plan is to start junior Ayden Carrero .

Belleville willhost Verona on Saturday, April 6, at 11 a.m.

“If we get any rainouts, the pitching plan will adjust,” Sorce said. “The rest of our pitching looks like senior Luis Deleon and sophomore Jordan Armstrong, who are both in the mix to be a fourth starter/reliever. Sophomore Marcos Athortua is also in the pitching mix. but he is also being used throughout the field.”

Seniors James Monroig and Marino Perez, who is also a catcher, will be the main relievers. “These two guys give us a great 1-2 punch in the bullpen,” said Sorce.

The Bucs, indeed, are looking forward to the season.

“Our players worked hard in the short spring training window and are excited to kick off the season.