Belleville HS baseball team hopes to have a success season

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School baseball team hopes to have a successful season.
The Bucs, under head coach Joe Sorce, have a strong group of juniors and sophomores.
“We scrimmaged a few tough teams, Rutherford, Johnson, Governor Livingston, Scotch Plains, and North Arlington,” Sorce said. “We’ve made good improvements throughout the pre-season period. We are extremely young, but we are excited about the next few years ahead with these guys.”
The Bucs will open the season on Monday, April 3, at Cedar Grove. Junior Josh Abramson will get the start on the mound. “Josh was a bright spot for us last year. He brings a year of experience with him and will certainly be up for the test at Cedar Grove,” Sorce said.
Belleville will then have three straight home games against Newark Academy on Tuesday, April 4, at 4 p.m.; Rahway on Thursday, April 6, at 4 p.m.; and University on Saturday, April 8, at 11 a.m.
Here is the Belleville roster:
Seniors
- Jacob Mauricio, OF, captain, uniform #14
- Joe Guancione, UT, #22
Juniors
- Josh Abramson, P/OF, captain, #23
- James Monroig, P/1B, captain, #44
- Luis Deleon, 3B/P, #1
- Marino Perez, C/P, #24
- Jake Santos, OF/P, #6
- Santiago Nunez, OF/DH, #27
Sophomores
- Ayden Carrero, SS/P, #10
- Rafael Matos 1B, # 25
- Derek Gonzalez, 2B/OF, #3
- Gabriel Santiago, OF/P, #45
- Ariancy Paulino, C, #34
- Jordan Rosario, IF
Freshmen
- Crismel Deleon, OF/3B, #16
- Sean Walsh, P/1B, #2
Here is the Belleville schedule:
- April 3: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.
- April 4: vs. Newark Academy, 4 p.m.
- April 6: vs. Rahway, 4:15 p.m.
- April 8: vs. University, 11 a.m.
- April 10: at Newark East Side, 4 p.m.
- April 12: vs. Payne Tech, 4 p.m.
- April 14: at East Orange Campus, 4 pm.
- April 15: at Shabazz, 4 p.m.
- April 19: vs. Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.
- April 21: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.
- April 22: vs. Lodi, 11 a.m.
- April 24: at University, 4 p.m.
- April 26: vs. Newark East Side, 4 p.m.
- May 1: vs. Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.
- May 6: vs. Kearny, 11 a.m.
- May 8: at Payne Tech, 4 p.m.
- May 11: vs. Bloomfield, senior night, 7 p.m.
- May 12: at Irvington, 4 p.m.
- May 13: vs. Nutley, 11 a.m.
- May 15: vs. East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.
- May 19: vs. Shabazz, 4 p.m.
- May 20: at West Orange, 7 p.m.