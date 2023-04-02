Belleville HS baseball team hopes to have a success season

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School baseball team hopes to have a successful season.

The Bucs, under head coach Joe Sorce, have a strong group of juniors and sophomores.

“We scrimmaged a few tough teams, Rutherford, Johnson, Governor Livingston, Scotch Plains, and North Arlington,” Sorce said. “We’ve made good improvements throughout the pre-season period. We are extremely young, but we are excited about the next few years ahead with these guys.”

The Bucs will open the season on Monday, April 3, at Cedar Grove. Junior Josh Abramson will get the start on the mound. “Josh was a bright spot for us last year. He brings a year of experience with him and will certainly be up for the test at Cedar Grove,” Sorce said.

Belleville will then have three straight home games against Newark Academy on Tuesday, April 4, at 4 p.m.; Rahway on Thursday, April 6, at 4 p.m.; and University on Saturday, April 8, at 11 a.m.

Here is the Belleville roster:

Seniors

Jacob Mauricio, OF, captain, uniform #14

Joe Guancione, UT, #22

Juniors

Josh Abramson, P/OF, captain, #23

James Monroig, P/1B, captain, #44

Luis Deleon, 3B/P, #1

Marino Perez, C/P, #24

Jake Santos, OF/P, #6

Santiago Nunez, OF/DH, #27

Sophomores

Ayden Carrero, SS/P, #10

Rafael Matos 1B, # 25

Derek Gonzalez, 2B/OF, #3

Gabriel Santiago, OF/P, #45

Ariancy Paulino, C, #34

Jordan Rosario, IF

Freshmen

Crismel Deleon, OF/3B, #16

Sean Walsh, P/1B, #2

Here is the Belleville schedule: