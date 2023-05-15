Belleville HS baseball team improves to 17-5 on the season

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School baseball team went 2-2 last week to move to a 17-5 overall record on the season.

The Bucs defeated Payne Tech 8-4 on Monday, May 8, in Newark; and Irvington 15-2 on Friday, May 12, in Irvington. They lost to Bloomfield 13-4 on Thursday, May 11, and Nutley 8-3 on Saturday, May 13, both at home.

The Bucs enter the final week prior to the state tournament.

They will host East Orange Campus on Monday, May 15. Ayden Carrero is the starting pitcher.

They will visit Hoboken on Tuesday, May 16. Sean Walsh is the starting pitcher.

They will host Shabazz on Friday, May 19, and visit West Orange on Saturday night, May 20, with Luis Deleon and Josh Abramson as the respective starting pitchers.

The Bucs are three wins away from 20 victories for the season, which will be their first 20-win season since 2013.