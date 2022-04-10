Belleville HS baseball team looks to get on track

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School baseball team looks to get on track after a tough opening week of the season.

The Bucs lost their first three games. They fell to Columbia and West Orange both by 7-2 scores; and to Glen Ridge, 11-1.

Despite the rough start, Belleville head coach Joe Sorce was encouraged by his team’s practice on Saturday, April 9.

“We had a very good practice this morning as we prepare for the upcoming week,” he said. “I’m confident that we will turn things around.”

The Bucs will visit Cedar Grove on Monday, April 11. Mike Napolitano will take the mound. Their home opener is Wednesday, April 13, against Verona, with Colin Cook on the mound.

The Bucs will host Newark Side on Saturday, April 16, at 11 a.m. Napolitano will take the hill. Sophomores Josh Abramson and James Monroig will be used out of the bullpen all week.

“A good week will get us right back on track,” Sorce said.