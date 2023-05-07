Belleville HS baseball team moves to 15-3 record

BELLEVILLE, NJ —The Belleville High School baseball team went 2-2 last week to move to a solid 15-3 overall record on the season.

The Bucs started the week with a 10-1 home loss to Montclair Kimberley Academy on Monday, May 1. The loss snapped the Bucs’ sensational 13-game winning streak. It was their first loss since falling in the season opener to Cedar Grove.

Belleville, seeded 13th, regrouped to beat No. 20 seed Technology 15-1 on Wednesday, May 3, in the preliminary round of the Greater Newark Tournament at home. Sophomore Ayden Carrero pitched four strong innings and junior Marino Perez struck out the side in the fifth inning. At the plate, Carrero had three hits. Freshman Sean Walsh had two hits, including his second home run of the season.

Belleville fell at fourth-seeded Montclair 10-0 in the first round of the GNT on Friday, May 5.

The next day, the Bucs defeated Kearny 10-0, at home. Juniors Josh Abramson and James Monroig combined for the shutout. Freshman Crismel Deleon had three hits, while Walsh and sophomore Gabe Santiago each had two hits.

Belleville head coach Joe Sorce was proud of his team’s effort in the two losses. “Our guys battled, but those teams just played much better than us,” he said.

The Bucs enter a critical week. State power points that determine state tournament seedings are earned through Friday, May 12.

On Monday, May 8, the Bucs will travel to play Payne Tech in Newark. Carrero will get the start on the mound.

On Thursday, May 11, Belleville will host Bloomfield at 7 p.m. on Senior Night. The Bucs will recognize two players: Jacob Mauricio and Joe Guancione. Walsh will get the start on the mound.

On Friday, May 12, the Bucs will visit Irvington. Junior Luis Deleon will be the starting pitcher for the Bucs.

On Saturday, May 13, the Bucs will host rival Nutley at 11 a.m. Abramson will get the start on the mound.

“Now we are into May and our goal all along was to be playing our best ball as the state tournament approaches,”: said Sorce. “We are definitely in a good place with this group of young players we have.”

