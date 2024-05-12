Belleville HS baseball team posts thrilling come-from-behind win on Senior Night, gears up for busy week as state tournament looms

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School baseball team posted a thrilling 4-3 victory over West Orange on Senior Night on Wednesday, May 8, at home.

The Bucs trailed 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning when junior Raf Matos hit a two-out, two-run triple to tie the game.

In the bottom of the sixth, senior Santiago Nunez delivered a two-out double that scored Ayden Carrero for the winning run.

Senior Josh Abramson threw 6.2 strong innings for the win.

“Josh settled in after a rough second inning and was excellent,” said Belleville head coach Joe Sorce. “Sophomore Sean Walsh was called upon to get the final out with the tying run on first. Sean struck out West Orange’s clean-up hitter to end the game.”

The Bucs improved to 12-7-1 on the season.

Sorce was elated for his team in the comeback win.

“This was a great win for us!” said Sorce. “Aside from being Senior Night, it was a come-from- behind win against a quality West Orange team. We need to build on this as we enter the final week of the regular season.”

In the previous game, the Bucs defeated Payne Tech on Monday, May 6. Senior Marino Perez pitched six innings with 10 strikeouts. Senior James Monroig pitched the seventh for the save. “Marino continues to be an effective pitcher, both as a starter and reliever,” said Sorce.

Freshman catcher Damir Giddens was 2-for-3 with a home run. “Damir has made the most of the opportunities he has gotten with the varsity,” Sorce said.”He certainly will be a key catcher and pitcher for us in the next three years.”

Here is this week’s schedule:

Monday, May 13: at East Orange Campus. Carrero will get the start on the mound.

Tuesday, May 14: at Bloomfield. Walsh will get the start on the mound.

Wednesday, May 15: at Shabazz. Luis Deleon is the starting pitcher.

Friday, May 17: home vs. Jefferson. Abramson will get the start on the mound.

Saturday, May 18: at Nutley, 11 a.m. Perez will be the starting pitcher.

“This is a big week with five games in six days, said Sorce. “We need to be focused and play good baseball everyday as we need to be prepared to play a quality opponent on May 23 in the first round of the state tournament.”