Belleville HS baseball team rallies in 7th inning to win in Greater Newark Tournament preliminary round

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School baseball team moved to a 10-7-1 record after going 1-3 last week.

The Bucs lost at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 9-0, Monday, April 29.

The next day, the Bucs dropped a heartbreaker at Newark Academy by a score of 9-8.

Belleville battled back on Wednesday, April 30, at Newark Academy with a 9-7 win in the Greater Newark Tournament preliminary round. The Bucs trailed 7-4 in the top of the seventh and final inning and battled back to win. Josh Abramson delivered a two-out, two-run single to put Belleville ahead, 9-7. Abramson got the win by pitching 2.1 innings of relief. Marino Perez pitched 6.2 for a no decision.

“I can’t say enough of the job both pitchers did,” said BHS head coach Joe Sorce. “We made several errors behind Marino, but he battled through it. Josh stepped up big for us, both on the mound and at the plate. Josh has been huge for us this year and last year. He plays where needed, has great at-bats and gives us his best everytime on the mound.”

On Friday, May 3, the Bucs lost at top-seeded Livingston, 6-0, in the first round of the GNT. “Sean Walsh pitched six strong innings, but we made a few errors behind him,” said Sorce. “Sean has done a great job pitching against good teams. We have to do a better job of scoring runs and making plays behind Sean.”

Here is the schedule for this week:

Monday, May 6: vs. Payne Tech. Perez will start on the mound.

Wednesday, May 8: vs. West Orange, 7 p.m. Senior Night. Abramson will start on the mound.

Friday, May 10: vs. Irvington. The starting pitcher is to be determined.

Saturday, May 11: at Bloomfield, 7p.m. Walsh will start on the mound.

“This is a big week for power points as we prepare for the state tournament,” said Sorce.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino

Belleville vs. East Orange Campus (April 12, Belleville won, 12-0)