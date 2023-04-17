Belleville HS baseball team remains red-hot, wins seven straight to improve to 7-1

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School baseball team is playing very well, said head coach Joe Sorce.

The Bucs continued their red-hot start. After an opening-day loss to Cedar Grove, they extended their winning streak to seven games and improved to 7-1

Last week the Bucs defeated Newark East Side 20-3, Payne Tech 13-3, East Orange 16-2 and capped it with a nine-inning thriller on Saturday April 14 at Verona 8-5.

On Wednesday, April 12, Belleville faced Luis Florian from Payne Tech, who is committed to pitch at Felician. Belleville knocked him out of the game in the third inning.

The Bucs trailed Verona 5-2 in the seventh and tied the game on back-to-back singles by freshman Sean Walsh and sophomore Derek Gonzalez. Belleville went ahead in the ninth when freshman Crismel Deleon drew a bases-loaded walk and sophomore Ayden Carrero delivered a two-run single.

Junior Marino Perez pitched three scoreless innings of relief to earn the win. Junior Josh Abramson pitched five strong innings and junior James Monroig pitched the sixth before being lifted for a pinch-hitter.

During the week, Carrero, a shortstop/pitcher, led the way for the Bucs offensively. He was 10-for-18 with eight RBIs on the week.

Besides Carrero, the offense has been led by sophomore Jordan Rosario, who is hitting .346; Deleon, who is hitting .409; Walsh, who is hitting .471.

This week the Bucs are at Shabazz on Monday, April 17. Carrero will get the start on the mound.

On Wednesday, April 19, Belleville will be home for a rematch with Cedar Grove. Walsh will get the start.

On Friday, April 21,the Bucs are at Newark Academy. Abramson will get the start.

On Saturday, April 22, the Bucs are home at 11 a.m. against Lodi. The starting pitcher will be determined as the week goes on.