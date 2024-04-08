Belleville HS baseball team rolls by Newark Tech for first win of the season

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School baseball team bounced back from its season-opening loss by defeating Newark Tech, 21 -11, on Friday, April 5, in its second game.

The Bucs’ bats exploded as they collected 12 hits in five innings.

Sean Walsh and Raf Matos each had four RBI to spark the Bucs’ offense. Walsh and Matos have combined for 11 RBI this season.

The next day, the Bucs lost to Verona, 10-6. Belleville made a few costly errors and fell behind, 8-0. “We did a good job of battling back, but fell short,” said BHS head coach Joe Sorce.

Belleville moved to 1-2.

In the opener, the Bucs lost to Cedar Grove, 3-0, on Monday, April 1. “Sean Walsh pitched a good game, but their pitcher did a great job,” said Sorce.

“We have a lot of season left,” added Sorce. “I’m confident we will play more consistent baseball as we now get into a rhythm.”

The Bucs host Newark East Side on Tuesday, April 9. Marino Perez will get the start on the mound.

Belleville will visit Payne Tech in Newark on Wednesday, April 10. Josh Abramson will be the starting pitcher.

After hosting East Orange Campus on Friday, April 12, the Bucs will visit Caldwell on Saturday, April 13, with Walsh getting the start on the mound. The starting pitcher versus East Orange Campus has yet to be determined.