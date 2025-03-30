Belleville HS baseball team wins season opener vs. Clifton, 13-6

BELLEVILLE/CLIFTON, NJ — Junior Sean Walsh pitched a complete game, seniors Rafael Matos and Jordan Rosario combined for five RBIs, and junior Crismel Deleon hit a two-run home run to cap a six-run, seventh inning, to lead the Belleville High School baseball team to a season-opening 13-6 win over Clifton on Saturday, March 29 at Clifton.

BHS head coach Joe Sorce noted the team received strong defense up the middle. Sophomore catcher Nate Diaz played well and threw out a runner on an attempted steal. Senior shortstop Ayden Carrero and senior second baseman Derek Gonzalez made plays as well.

“This was a great start to our season in which we plan on building on.”

The Bucs have a busy schedule:

Monday, March 31: at Newark Central. Junior Edwin Velazquez will get the start on the mound.

Thursday, April 3: home opener vs. Montclair Kimberley Academy.

Saturday, April 5: home vs. Verona, 11 a.m.

The starting pitchers for those other games will be decided this week.