Belleville HS baseball team wins three in a row, improves to 3-1

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Following a tough opener in which it lost at Cedar Grove 12-2, on Monday, April 3, the Belleville High School baseball team won three in a row to improve to 3-1.

On Tuesday, April 4, at home, the Bucs trailed Newark Academy 4-0 in the seventh inning. “We battled back to tie it at 4 and then won it in the ninth,” said BHS head coach Joe Sorce of the 5-4 victory. Sophomore Gabe Santiago singled, stole second and third, and scored on an errant throw to third. Juniors James Monroig and Marino Perez combined to pitch six scoreless innings of relief. “They did a great job of shutting down NA and keeping us within striking distance,” Sorce said.

On Thursday, April 6, the Bucs defeated Rahway 11-4 at home. Freshman Sean Walsh pitched five strong innings and had two hits, including a solo home run. “Sean did a great job in his first varsity action,” Sorce said “We’re confident that Sean will continue to be a key contributor for us this season. Sophomore infielder Jordan Rosario also had three hits to help pace our offense.”

On Saturday, April 8, the Bucs defeated University 14-0 at home. Santiago and junior Luis Deleon combined for a five-inning no-hitter. Deleon struck out all six batters that he faced. Sophomore shortstop Ayden Carrero had two hits to lead the way for the Bucs offense.

Here are the upcoming games:

Monday, April 10: at Newark East Side. Junior Josh Abramson will get the start on the mound.

Wednesday, April 12: home vs. Payne Tech. Carrero will get the start on the mound.

Friday, April 14: at East Orange Campus. Walsh will get the start on the mound.

Saturday: at Verona, 11 a.m. Abramson most likely will get the start.

Monroig, Perez and Deleon will continue to work out of the bullpen. “These three guys did a great job in that role this week,” Sorce said. ”Having a strong bullpen will be very valuable as the season progresses.”

Photos by Joe Ragozzino