Belleville HS baseball teams drops tough 3-2 game at Verona

BELLEVILLE, NJ – The Belleville HIgh School baseball played one game last week due to the inclement weather, losing at Verona, 3-2, on Thursday, May19.

Sophomore Josh Abramson pitched 6 string innings.

“Josh, like sophomore James Monroig and seniors Colin Cook and Mike Napolitano, have all done a good job on the mound,” said Belleville head coach Joe Sorce. “Our struggles have come in scoring runs and making plays consistently.”

The Bucs will host Nutley on Monday night, May 23, at 7, on senior night. Cook will get the start.