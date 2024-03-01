Belleville HS bowling teams roll to county tournament success

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School bowling teams enjoyed a good showing at the Essex County Tournament at North Arlington Lanes on Thursday, Feb. 15.

The BHS boys team finished third overall in the team standings with a score of 2,710, among the 16 scoring teams.

Junior Ayden Carrero rolled a 628 series and finished eighth overall to lead the Buccaneers. Senior Josh Abramson tied for 11th overall with a 594 series for Belleville.

Seton Hall Prep was first overall with a 3,297 score and Montclair was second with a 2,910 score.

The BHS girls team finished third overall with a 1,743 score, among the seven scoring teams. Senior Julia Rasczyk was ninth overall with a 405 series to lead Belleville. Nutley was first overall with a 2,147 score and Montclair was second with a 1,907 score.