Belleville HS bowling teams roll to county tourney successs

BELEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School boys and girls bowling teams saved their best for last.

The Buccaneers put together their best performances of the season at the Essex County Tournament on Monday, Feb. 13, at Hanover Lanes.

The Belleville boys team had a pin total of 2,864 and finished in second place overall behind Seton Hall Prep of West Orange. The Belleville girls team took third place overall. Nutley High School finished in first place and Montclair High School took second place.

For the boys, junior Josh Abramson had games of 204, 196 and 200 for a 600 series; sophomore Ayden Carrero had games of 171, 170 and 245 for a 586 series; sophomore Dominick Cappelletti had games of 174, 202 and 203 for a 579 series; senior Joseph Guancione had games of 200, 217 and 145 for a 562 series; and senior Logan Kutlu had games of 171, 207 and 159 for a 537 series for Belleville.

Individually, Abramson finished ninth overall.

On the girls side for Belleville, sophomore Jayla Nguyen had games of 128, 134 and 148 for a 410 series; freshman Rosalynn Almodovar had games of 128, 113 and 139 for a 380 series; junior Julia Rasczyk had games of 114, 130 and 123 for a 367 series; freshman Daisy Rodas had games of 100, 110 and 138 for a 348 series; and freshman Rykel McFarlane had games of 114, 107 and 103 for a 324 series.

Abramson and Nguyen also qualified for the Essex County individual finals, which was scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Hanover Lanes to officially finish the season for the Bucs.

During the season for the boys team, Kutlu had a 265 high game and Carrero had a 703 series, which were both the best in the Super Essex Conference-American Division.

In a phone interview with the Belleville Post on Tuesday, Feb. 14, Belleville head coach Ryan Sheridan was ecstatic for his teams.

“Yesterday’s performance was probably overall the best as a team that we’ve had all season,” Sheridan said. “Josh Abramson was out half the season because of injury; he got hurt playing baseball, so he came back halfway through the year. They put together the best series for all of them as a team. Even the girls too. The whole girls team will be back next year.”

Photos Courtesy of Belleville High School Athletics