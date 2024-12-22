Belleville HS boys basketball team wins in overtime in season-opener

BELLEVILLE, NJ —The Belleville High School boys basketball team defeated host Science Park in a 42-41 overtime thriller on Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the season-opener in Newark in a Super Essex Conference-Independence Division game.

Senior Connor Cook had 18 points, four assists and two rebounds; senior Justus Tschopp had nine points, nine rebounds, three steals and two assists; and junior Kahaire Floyd had nine points and four steals for the Buccaneers.

Junior Samad Conway had three points and five rebounds; senior Dominick Spina had three points and freshman Sean Sharpe had four rebounds and two assists for Belleville.

The Bucs then lost to Orange, 43-31, on Thursday, Dec. 19, at BHS in a divisional game.

Belleville fell to North Star Academy, 55-41, on Saturday, Dec. 21, at BHS in an SEC crossover divisional game. Cook had 18 points, junior Rodolfo Candalera had 13 points, sophomore Aiden Sarmiento had five points, senior Ahmari Brown had four points and Floyd added one point.

