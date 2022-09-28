Belleville HS boys soccer team defeats Bloomfield for fifth win in a row

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE/BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Belleville High School boys soccer team defeated Bloomfield, 2-0, on Sept. 26 in a Super Essex Conference crossover game at Watsessing Park.

The Bucs won their fifth straight game to improve to 6-1 on the season.

Ivan Garcia and Jorge Carrion each had a goal, and John Paul Crespo had one assist. Logan Kutlu made six saves.

Belleville is 4-1 in the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division, tied with Technology for second place in the division. Barringer is in first place at 6-0 both overall and in the division.

Bloomfield moved to 2-6 on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon.