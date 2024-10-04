Belleville HS boys soccer team eyes repeat title

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School boys soccer team enjoyed a banner season in 2023, winning the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division championship with a 6-1-1 divisional mark and finishing with a 12-5-2 overall record.

The Buccaneers, under first-year head coach Joseph Pontoriero, are seeking to repeat as SEC–Colonial Division champions with a strong group of talented players.

They are off to a great start, with a 6-2-1 overall record, including a 2-1 divisional mark, through Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Pontoriero cited some of the team’s key players.

Eric Castillo, a senior captain, is “our most versatile player and can play any position on the field,” Pontoriero said. Castillo’s primary position is center-midfielder, but he can step in and play any role that is needed.

Nicholas Bustios, a senior captain and center-midfielder, directs the offense. “His vision and control of the game will play a huge part in what we do this year,” Pontoriero said.

Jhon Mendez, a junior captain, is the anchor of the defense. The Bucs hope he continues to keep the team organized in the backfield.

Pontoriero is excited about other players. Among the seniors are forward Jorge Carrion, and defenders Raul Pineda, Connor Egoavil and Kevin Chumbimune. Michael Rivera, a sophomore midfielder, and junior striker Uriah Vergara are other rising stars.

“The strength of our team this year is going to be our experience,” Pontoriero said. “We are extremely senior-heavy and return a lot of players who saw significant time last year at the varsity level. It was obvious from day one of summer practice these boys worked hard in the offseason and came ready and excited to play. They are extremely coachable and are buying into how we play and what we want to do as a team.”

Taking it one game at a time has been the focus. “Every game is a new challenge we have to face, so breaking the season down into small victories will ultimately get us to our goal of another division title, a good showing in our extremely difficult county tournament and, of course, making the state tournament,” Pontoriero said.

Pontoriero and his coaching staff are preaching the importance of winning the mental game.

“We have all the physical ability to play with the best teams. Our test this year will be can we keep our minds focused on soccer for 80 minutes all season long,” Pontoriero said.

The following are the Bucs’ results:

Win, Newark Academy, 4-1 (Sept. 4, home).

Win, North Arlington, 3-2 (Sept. 6, home).

Win, Passaic Charter, 7-0 (Sept. 7, home).

Loss, West Orange, 2-1 (Sept. 9, away).

Win, Cedar Grove, 1-0 (Sept. 12, away).

Tie, Bloomfield, 1-1 (Sept. 14, home).

Win, Caldwell, 1-0 (Sept. 18, away).

Win, Technology, 6-0 (Sept. 20, away).

Loss, Nutley, 3-2 (Sept. 24, home).

The following are upcoming games (home games at Clearman Field, located at 183 Union Ave.)

Oct. 4, at Irvington, 4 p.m.

Oct. 8, vs. Science Park, 4 p.m.

Oct. 10: Essex County Tournament preliminary round

Oct. 11: vs. Ferris, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 15: ECT second preliminary round

Oct. 16: at Dickinson, in Jersey City, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22, at West Essex, in North Caldwell, 7 p.m.

Oct. 24: vs. Livingston, 7 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Joe Ragozzino