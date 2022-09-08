Belleville HS boys soccer team has strong experience this season

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School boys soccer team, under head coach Gary Polewka, features a strong group of seniors this season.

The returning players are:

Seniors

Ivan Garcia, midfielder and captain.

Leo Salomone, defender and captain.

Isaiah Mosquera, defender and captain.

Gerber Coreas, defender.

Justin Vicuna, defender.

Nicoloas Rios, defender and midfielder.

Favio Moreno, midfielder.

Adonys Aguirre, midfielder.

John Paul Crespo, forward.

Jonathan Villa, forward.

Logan Kutlu, goalie.

Jason Penaloza, goalie.

Junior

Josh Nodong, defender and captain.

Sophomore

Eric Castillo, defender and midfielder.

The newcomers are:

Seniors

Henry Rivera, defender.

Julian Meyer, forward.

Juniors

Adrian Muniz, defender.

Aiden Rodriguez, goalie and defender.

Sophomores

Rafael Alves de Carvalho, forward.

Charlie Chabla, midfielder.

Wilberto Solorzano, midfielder.

Jorge Carrion, defender and midfielder.

Nicolas Bustios, midfielder.

Polewka highlighted the leaders of the team.

“Ivan Garcia will be our creator in the middle, Gerber Coreas will solidify the defense and clean up any issues at the sweeper position and Rafael Alves de Carvalho will cause problems for defenses up top,” Polewka said. “I’m excited to see how Jorge Carrion (center defensive midfielder) and Wilberto Solorzano (outside midfielder), both sophomores, contribute at the varsity level this season.”

The Buccaneers look solid physically and boast much depth.

“We are a very fit team and a much deeper bench than we usually have,” Polewka said. “We have fresh legs up top and at mid, which is going to help us out this year. We are senior heavy and this group has been together for many years.

“We expect to compete for a division title, make a run in the county tournament and hope to earn a home state game and see what noise we can make.”

The Buccaneers will host East Orange Campus in the season opener on Friday, Sept. 9, at Clearman Field at 4 p.m. Belleville is in the Super Essex Conference Colonial Division. The other teams in the division are Barringer, East Orange Campus, North Star Academy, Nutley, Orange, Payne Tech, Technology and Newark West Side.

2022 Belleville boys soccer schedule

Sept. 9, vs. East Orange Campus, 4 p.m.

Sept. 12: at Barringer, 4 p.m.

Sept. 15: vs. Newark West Side, at BHS field, 4 p.m.

Sept. 17: vs. Orange, noon.

Sept. 20: at Science Park, 4 p.m.

Sept. 22: at North Star Academy, 4 p.m.

Sept. 24: vs. Nutley, noon.

Sept. 26: at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

Sept. 28: vs. Weehawken, 4 p.m.

Sept. 30: at Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

Oct. 4: vs. Technology, 4 p.m.

Oct. 6: at West Orange, 4 p.m.

Oct. 7: at Newark Central, 4 p.m.

Oct. 17: at Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

Oct. 20: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Oct. 24: vs. Verona, at BHS field, 7 p.m.

Home games are at Clearman Field, unless otherwise noted.