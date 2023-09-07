Belleville HS boys soccer team seeks divisional title this season

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Despite being hit hard by graduation, the Belleville High School boys soccer team returns a solid, talented group that is looking to capture the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division championship this season.

The Buccaneers, under seventh-year head coach Gary Polewka, lost 14 seniors from last year’s team that finished an impressive 11-4-3 overall, including finishing in second place behind Barringer in the Colonial Division. The lone divisional loss came against Barringer in the second game of the season. Barringer went 8-0 in the division and 14-4 overall.

Though the bench is shorter than it was last season, Polewka said he feels comfortable with the core of the team competing in the division.

After seeing some time last year, senior co-captain Aiden Rodriguez is the No. 1 goalie.

“Aiden has been a goalie that probably could have started as a junior, but had two seniors ahead of him,” Polewka said. “We split him a little bit between JV and varsity last year. When one of my starters went down, he came in to back up and actually got some playing time in the county game, so he’s got some experience and this is his year to shine. It’s his team now.”

The defense consists of senior center back and co-captain Joshua Nodong and sophomore 6-foot-1 center back Jhon Mendez, and junior outside backs Connor Egoavil and Raul Pineda.

Nodong is a three-year starter.

The midfielders are senior Juan Sebasian Giraldo, and juniors Nicholas Bustios, Wilberto Solorzano and Charlie Chabla. Giraldo will be looked upon to help trigger the attack.

Sophomore Rafael Alves de Carvalho and junior Jorge Carrion are the forwards who will look to be the goal scorers.

Polewka likes his team’s versatility.

“They’re pretty versatile. With that starting lineup, I can switch around (players). They all have been playing with each other for quite a while,” Polewka said.

Polewka also mentioned that five players were members of the Kearny Thistle that competed in the club nationals in Kansas this summer. They are Solorzano, Bustios, Carrion, Pineda and junior defender-midfielder Eric Castillo, who will be pushing for a starting spot.

Make no mistake, if they stay healthy, the Buccaneers have their sights on a divisional title, Polewka said. They also want to make a run in the county tournament and qualify and make a run in the state sectional tournament. In five of Polewka’s previous six years at the helm, the Bucs have made the state sectional tournament.

In addition to Barringer, the other opponents in the Colonial Division are East Orange Campus, North Star Academy of Newark, Nutley, Orange, Payne Tech of Newark, Technology of Newark and Newark West Side.

The Bucs will open the season on Thursday, Sept. 7, at East Orange Campus, at 4 p.m.

Here is the rest of the schedule: