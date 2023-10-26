Belleville HS cheerleading team competes at ‘Cheer for the Cure’

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Belleville High School cheerleading team competed at the 16th annual Karen Centinaro Memorial ‘Cheer for the Cure’ at Foley Field in Bloomfield on Thursday, Oct. 5. The event involved schools from the Super Essex Conference, raising awareness about cancer and money for various charities. The event was renamed this year in memory of Karen Centinaro, the longtime and beloved Bloomfield HS athletic administrative assistant who passed away due to cancer.