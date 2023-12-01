Belleville HS fall athletes earn conference honors

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Several Belleville High School fall athletes earned all–Super Essex Conference honors, as selected by the divisional coaches. Here are the Belleville athletes honored:
BOYS SOCCER
Colonial Division:
- First team: sophomore Jhon Mendez and junior Eric Castillo.
- Second team: junior Nicolas Bustios, sophomore Uriah Vergara and senior Josh Nodong.
- Honorable mention: senior goalie Aiden Rodriguez.
GIRLS SOCCER
Colonial Division:
- First team: Sophomore Roslyn Almodovar and freshman Janaina Chauca.
- Second team: senior Julia Rasczyk and junior Chayla Murdock.
- Honorable mention: junior Kayla Solano-Torres.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Colonial Division:
- First team: seniors Christina Bajuz and Galadrielle Baldevarona.
- Second team: junior Kaitlyn Coto and senior Kayla Monticer.
- Honorable mention: junior Katelyn Oleas.
GIRLS TENNIS
Independence Division:
- First team: seniors Riya Desai, Maitland Calderon and Annie Yamunaque.
- Second team: sophomore Naomi Rescinos, and seniors Janelle Victorio and Nicole Ramos.
- Honorable mention: junior Victoria Bojorquez.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Colonial Division:
Girls
- First team: seniors Esmarling Salas and Kayleigh Surichaqui.
- Honorable mention: senior Sophia Ayala Villarreal.
Liberty Division:
Boys
- Honorable mention: senior James Cooper and junior Justus Tschopp.
Notes – The boys soccer team clinched the SEC–Colonial Division title with a 6-1-1 divisional record and finished with a 12-5-2 overall record.
The girls soccer team clinched the SEC–Colonial Division title with a 7-0 divisional record and finished with a 9-6 overall record.
The girls volleyball team finished second behind Cedar Grove in the SEC–Colonial Division with a 9-3 divisional record and finished with an 18-7 overall record.
The girls tennis team clinched the SEC–Independence Division title with a 5-1 divisional record and finished with an 8-7 overall record.