Belleville HS football players earn accolades

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School football team, which finished with 5-4 record under third-year head coach Brian Antab this season, featured several players who earned All-Super Football Conference-Ivy White Division honors, selected by the divisional coaches.
The following are the Belleville honorees:
First Team Defense
- Samad Conway, junior lineman
- Demetri Moya, senior linebacker
- Elijah Pickering, senior defensive back
Second Team Defense
- Jayden McDaniel, junior linebacker
- Anthony Giunta, senior defensive back
Second Team Offense
- Kieth Greeley, junior lineman
- Jeremiah Cook, senior at-large (skill
Honorable Mention
- Devin Westfield, junior. He is an offensive lineman.
In addition, senior offensive lineman Ambrose “AJ” Cleneghan was selected as the BHS nominee for the SFC’s annual Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year Award.