Belleville HS football players earn accolades

Connect on Linked in

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School football team, which finished with 5-4 record under third-year head coach Brian Antab this season, featured several players who earned All-Super Football Conference-Ivy White Division honors, selected by the divisional coaches.

The following are the Belleville honorees:

First Team Defense

Samad Conway, junior lineman

Demetri Moya, senior linebacker

Elijah Pickering, senior defensive back

Second Team Defense

Jayden McDaniel, junior linebacker

Anthony Giunta, senior defensive back

Second Team Offense

Kieth Greeley, junior lineman

Jeremiah Cook, senior at-large (skill

Honorable Mention

Devin Westfield, junior. He is an offensive lineman.

In addition, senior offensive lineman Ambrose “AJ” Cleneghan was selected as the BHS nominee for the SFC’s annual Steve DiGregorio Young Man of the Year Award.