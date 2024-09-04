Belleville HS football team boasts strong experience

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE — Despite posting just one victory during the past two seasons, the Belleville High School football team is looking to turn things around this fall.

After going 1-9 in in 2022, with the lone win coming against North Bergen on the road in the season finale, the Bucs went winless during a nine-game season a year ago.

As a result, they have been placed in the Super Football Conference–Ivy White Division this season. The Ivy divisions comprise teams that have struggled to compete recently and are not eligible for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s state sectional playoffs.

Two years ago, in Brian Antab’s first season as the head coach, the Bucs were experienced on the line, but inexperienced in the skill positions. Last year, they graduated a lot of those linemen.

However, Antab is excited about the fact that there is experience at every position group.

“With this new league that we are joining, we’re looking to be competitive,” said Antab during practice at BHS’ Municipal Stadium/Doc Ellis Field on Wednesday, Aug. 14. “No more excuses. We’re not a young team anymore. This is a varsity team full of junior and senior players that have experience on the field and know what is expected of them when they get out there.”

The Bucs return junior Jordan Armstrong and senior Anthony Torres, who were in a battle for the starting quarterback job. Torres played in his sophomore year, but missed a lot of time last year due to an elbow injury, while Armstrong gained some playing time as a freshman and gained significant playing time last year.

Seniors Elijah Pickering and Anthony Giunta will be the main receiving targets. They both also will play in the secondary on defense.

The Bucs have a strong returning weapon in senior running back Jeremiah Cook. In his sophomore year, Cook had some big games, rushing for 1,149 yards and nine touchdowns. Last year, he played through injury and managed to rush for 546 total yards and five TDs. But make no mistake, Cook is tough to bring down with his speed and physical style.

“He’s a talented player,” Antab said. “He’s a strong, physical runner. He’s got great balance and breaks away and gets into the open field as well. We’re looking for a big year out of him.”

Seniors AJ Clenaghan, Ahmad Mosley and Arian Cedeno are seniors who will anchor the offensive line.

Defensively, Antab has been encouraged by the physical development of the group, noting they have hit the weight room during the offseason.

The linebackers are senior Demetri Moya; juniors Josiah Morton and Jaydan McDaniel; and sophomore James Williams. Junior end Caleb Love will lead the line.

The depth is a bit of a concern. Antab is hoping that victories on the field will entice more students to come out and join the team.

“We’re hoping to win some games, get some excitement in the program,” Antab said. “We want to build more momentum around the program and get these kids out there playing.”

Antab is preaching a never-slow-down mentality that will go a long way toward creating a winning culture.

“We want to compete with every rep in practice, every play in every game. We feel very good about this group that we are bringing back. We’re looking to have a lot more success than we’ve had, take those growing pains and learn from them.”

The other teams in the Ivy–White Division are Cliffside Park–Ridgefield, Dickinson, Ferris, Kearny, Memorial, of West New York, and North Bergen.

NOTES – The Bucs had had some recent success. They went 7-3 in 2019 and 6-4 in 2021 under then-head coach Jermain Johnson, though they did not make the state sectional playoffs in those seasons. Johnson is now in his third year as the Montclair High School head coach.

Because of the move to the SFC–Ivy White Division, the Bucs will not face rival Nutley for the first time since 2019. They had met every year since 1944, except for just three seasons (2016, 2017 and 2019).

Schedule

Sept. 7: at Ferris (Jersey City), 1 p.m.

Sept. 13: vs. North Bergen, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: at Northern Valley–Demarest, 6 p.m.

Sept. 27: at Cliffside Park–Ridgefield, 6 p.m.

Oct. 4: vs. Dickinson (Jersey City), 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Memorial (West New York), 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: vs. Kearny, 7 p.m.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino