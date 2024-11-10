Belleville HS football team finishes winning season

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School football team had a chance to finish with a winning season.
The Buccaneers got it done.
Belleville defeated Garfield 18-14 on Wednesday night, Oct. 30, at Garfield to end the season with a 5-4 record.
It was a tremendous turnaround for the Bucs, after they went winless last season.
The Bucs, under third-year head coach Brian Antab, won in the season opener against Ferris 41-6 on Sept. 7 at Caven Point in Jersey City. It was a great feeling for the team.
Though they lost the next three games, the Buccaneers regrouped with three straight wins, beating Dickinson 41-12 on Oct. 4 at Belleville High School’s Municipal Stadium/Doc Ellis Field, Memorial of West New York 27-6 on Oct. 11 on the road and Kearny 33-3 on Oct. 18 at Municipal Stadium.
The win streak ended with a 21-12 home loss to Fort Lee on Oct. 18, but the Bucs made sure to finish their season with a win.
Belleville this season was moved to the Super Football Conference–Ivy White Division.
2024 Belleville results
- Sept. 7: win, at Ferris, 41-6
- Sept. 13: loss, vs. North Bergen, 8-0
- Sept. 20: loss, at Northern Valley–Demarest, 33-7
- Sept. 27: loss, at Cliffside Park–Ridgefield,28-19
- Oct. 4: win, vs. Dickinson, 41-12
- Oct. 11: win, at Memorial (West New York), 27-6
- Oct. 18: win, vs. Kearny, 33-3
- Oct. 26: loss, vs. Fort Lee, 21-12
- Oct. 30: win, at Garfield, 18-14