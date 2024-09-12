Belleville HS football team rolls by Ferris in the season opener

Connect on Linked in

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School football team enjoyed a great start to the season.

Behind junior quarterback Jordan Armstrong, senior running back Jeremiah Cook and junior defensive end Caleb Love, the Buccaneers rolled past Ferris, 41-6, Saturday, Sept. 7, at Caven Point in Jersey City in the season opener.

Cook rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. He also had a punt return for a touchdown and had one catch for 12 yards.

Armstrong completed three of four passes for 40 yards and he had a rushing touchdown.

Senior receiver Anthony Guinta and sophomore running back James Williams each ran for a TD..

On defense, Love posted a whopping six sacks and junior defensive back Jailen Sharpe had a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

The Bucs won for the first time since the 2022 season finale at North Bergen.

Belleville will host North Bergen on Friday, Sept. 13, at BHS’ Municipal Stadium’s Doc Ellis Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.