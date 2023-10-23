Belleville HS football team to host West Side in season finale

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School football team will host Newark West Side on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at BHS’ Municipal Stadium/Doc Ellis Field in the season finale in a state consolation game.

The Bucs are looking for their first win. They lost to Bloomfield High School, 29-8, at home on Friday, Oct. 20, to move to 0-8 this season. West Side also is 0-8.

In the game against Bloomfield, junior Jeremiah Cook ran for 151 yards on 20 carries, including an 18-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Cook also ran for the two-point conversion.

Junior quarterback Elijah Pickering completed four of nine passes for 69 yards with two interceptions. Junior Demetri Moya had two catches for 46 yards. Cook had one catch for 19 yards and senior Khalil Bey had one catch for 4 yards.

Bloomfield improved to 4-4 with their second straight win.