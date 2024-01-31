Belleville HS girls basketball team enjoying success this season

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School girls basketball has enjoyed a successful season so far this winter.

Under head coach Chris Cantarella, the Buccaneers were 11-2 overall and 9-0 in the Freedom Division of the Super Essex Conference, through Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Senior Katherinne Avecillas has led the offense, averaging 11 points per game (19 in her last two games) and seven assists per game.

A host of different players have had big scoring games and given Belleville a balanced attack, making the Bucs very hard to defend.

Junior Camila Cortes Alonso had big nights against Golda Och and Weequahic. Junior McKayla Reed was strong against West Caldwell Tech, and seniors Danae Ruiz Luna and Sheyla Amparo posted double-doubles against Shabazz.

Defensively, freshman Isabella Cortes Alonso and juniors Kayla Solano Torres and Arianna Navarrete have been solid on-the-ball defenders, and sophomore Mya Estrict and senior Katherine Espinoza have played valuable minutes in the post off the bench on both sides of the court.

Belleville has some key games left in the league and some tough independents (North Arlington, Rutherford and Bergenfield). Cantarella said the goal moving forward is to win the league and qualify for the state tournament.

In the Essex County Tournament, Belleville was seeded 25th and went on the road to No. 24 seed Science Park in Newark, losing, 37-25, Monday, Jan. 22. Their other loss was at Irvington, 35-30, Saturday, Jan. 6, in a SEC crossover divisional game.