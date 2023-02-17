Belleville HS girls basketball team enjoying successful season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School girls basketball team has enjoyed a successful season this winter.

The Buccaneers, under head coach Chris Cantarella, sported a 14-7 overall record through Wednesday, Feb. 15, including 11-2 in the Super Essex Conference–Freedom Division.

In the Essex County Tournament, the Buccaneers, seeded 23rd, defeated No. 26 seed Orange High School 39-21 in the preliminary second round on Jan. 24, before losing to 10th-seeded Mount St. Dominic Academy 51-9 on Jan. 26 in the preliminary third round. Belleville lost the next two games to North Arlington 38-21 and Passaic Charter 40-24 before winning two of the next three games, beating West Caldwell Tech 41-14 on Jan. 31, losing to Newark Lab 51-27 on Feb. 2 and beating Weequahic High School 51-11 on Feb. 7 at home on Senior Night.

Katherinne Avecillas-MacGregor, a junior, and senior Amadi McIver have led the way offensively, averaging a little over 10 points a game in the three-game stretch up to Feb. 7, Cantarella said.

Seniors Ashley Cely and Gianna DaSilva have been key on the defensive end guarding the top guard and post player, respectively, while senior Amelia Fabara and junior Sheyla Amparo have been providing solid all-around games, Cantarella said.

Camila Cortes Alonso is a starter who has been adding to the offense while fellow sophomore Mckayla Reed comes off the bench as another solid defender.

Belleville, seeded 14th, was scheduled to visit No. 3 seed Millburn High School in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state tournament on Monday, Feb. 20.

Photos Courtesy of Belleville High School Athletics and Chris Cantarella