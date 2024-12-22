Belleville HS girls basketball team enjoys 2-1 start to season

BELLEVILLE, NJ —The Belleville High School girls basketball team has enjoyed a good start to the season.
The Buccaneers, under head coach Chris Cantarella, won two of their first three games.
In the season-opener, Belleville defeated Weequahic, 25-23, on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at BHS in a Super Essex Conference-Freedom Division game..
Senior Camila Cortes-Alonso had seven points and five rebounds; freshman Elise Vasquez had seven points and three rebounds; senior McKayla Reed had six points and seven rebounds and senior Kayla Solano-Torres added five points and four rebounds for the Bucs. Junior Mya Estrict grabbed seven rebounds and sophomore Isabella Cortes-Alonso (three rebounds), junior Alexa Palma (three rebounds) and senior Naiomi Garcia (one rebound) also contributed.
BHS lost to Science Park, 54-11, on Thursday, Dec. 19, in divisional play in the Brick City Showcase hosted by Weequahic HS in Newark.
The Bucs bounced back with a 41-16 win over host Technology on Saturday, Dec. 21, in Newark in a divisional crossover game. Camila Cortes-Alonso had 10 points; Reed had six points; Solano-Torres and Vasquez each had five points; and senior Sheyla Solano-Torres and Garcia each had four points.
Schedule
- Jan. 7: St. Benedict’s Prep, 4 p.m.
- Jan. 9: Newark Collegiate Academy, 4 p.m.
- Jan. 11: Butler, 10:30 a.m.
- Jan. 14: at Irvington, 4 p.m.
- Jan. 16: at Barringer, 4 p.m.
- Jan. 20: Newark School of Global Studies, 4 p.m.
- Jan. 21: Arts, 4 p.m.
- Jan. 23: at Weequahic (Newark), 4 p.m.
- Jan. 25: Essex County Tournament preliminary round, No. 1.
- Jan. 27: ECT preliminary round, No. 2
- Jan. 28: Science Park, 4 p.m.
- Jan. 30: ECT preliminary round, No. 3
- Jan. 31: at Lodi, 4:15
- Feb. 4: at St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark), 4 p.m.
- Feb. 6: at Newark Collegiate Academy, 4 p.m.
- Feb. 8: North Arlington, 11 a.m.
- Feb. 11: Irvington, 4 p.m.
- Feb. 13: Barringer, 4 p.m.
- Feb. 15: Bergenfield, 10 a.m.
- Feb. 18: at Arts (Newark), 5:30 p.m.
- Feb. 21: vs. St. Vincent Academy, 4 p.m.