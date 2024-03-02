Belleville HS girls basketball team enjoys banner season

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School girls basketball team enjoyed a banner season.

The Buccaneers, under head coach Chris Cantarella, clinched the Super Essex Conference–Freedom Division championship.

Belleville went a perfect 13-0 in the division this season.

The Buccaneers finished the season with a 16-6 overall record after losing at Colonia in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 state tournament on Thursday, Feb. 22. Belleville was the No. 15 seed and Colonia was the No. 2 seed.

The Bucs this season were led by seniors Katherinne Avecillas-MacGregor, Katherine Espinoza, Danae Ruiz-Luna and Sheyla Amparo; juniors Camila Cortes-Alonso, Arianna Navarrete, McKayla Reed and Kayla Solano-Torres; sophomore Mya Estrict; and freshman Isabella Cortes-Alonso.

Photo Courtesy of Belleville High School Athletics