Belleville HS girls basketball team enjoying fine season this winter

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School girls basketball team is enjoying a fine season.

The Buccaneers had a four-game winning streak through Wednesday, Jan. 18, to improve to an impressive 9-2 overall record, including 9-1 in the Super Essex Conference–Freedom Division.

Belleville defeated Weequahic High School of Newark 39-11, Golda Och Academy of West Orange 41-22, Technology High School of Newark 29-8 and St. Vincent of Newark 38-23 during the win streak.

Among the BHS leaders this season are seniors Amadi McIver, Amelia Fabara, Gianna DaSilva and Ashley Cely; junior Katherinne Avecillas-MacGregor; and sophomores Camila Cortes-Alonso and McKayla Reed.