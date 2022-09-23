Belleville HS girls soccer team has optimistic outlook

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School girls soccer team is making good strides despite a tough start to the season with a 1-6 record through Sept. 21.

Belleville, which defeated College Achieve Central Charter, 7-0, on Sept. 14 in the team’s fourth game, is guided by first-year head coach Jennifer Alves, who was an assistant coach with the team for three seasons.

“This year we have had several players, veterans and new alike, step up to fill the roles of the 15 seniors who graduated last year,” said Alves in an email to the Belleville Post. “We returned four seniors and one junior, who have had extensive varsity experience throughout their time here.”

Alves mentioned the key players on the team.

“Captains Emily Gavidia and Kiara Diaz-Galloso will bring a solid presence to our midfield this year. Both have played in both the center and outside midfielder roles, with Kiara also seeing time as a defender when needed. Outside back Amelia Fabara has speed and she is versatile. She can make runs and join the attack when needed.

“Perhaps our most seasoned senior player is goalie Jennifer Romero. Jenny has been our starting keeper since her freshman year. Over the last few years we have played some of the best teams in Essex County. Jenny has kept us in games by making incredible saves.

“Junior captain Julia Rasczyk is a leader on our back line. She reads the game well and can create opportunities for us from the back. While we have a lot of young players this year, several have stepped into starting roles and have had an immediate impact on the field. Freshman Rosalynn Almodovar is a solid center midfielder who plays physical and has great vision on the field. Jaelynn Perez, another freshman starter, is currently our leading scorer. She has excellent ball skills and tremendous speed. We expect great things from both of these girls moving forward. There are many other players over each grade level who will see time for us this year.”

Alves has praised her team’s efforts in every game and is excited about the future.

“While we have struggled to come out on the winning side of a few games, we have been competitive in every game we have played, including a couple of one-goal losses to teams in the American Division (in the Super Essex Conference). We are beginning to find our rhythm on the field, and I expect the second part of our season to reflect that.”

Note: The American Division is the top division in the SEC.

Here are upcoming BHS games:

Sept. 24: at Millburn, noon.

Sept. 27, vs. Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

Sept. 29, vs. Columbia, 4 p.m.

Oct. 1: vs. Newark Academy, noon.

Oct. 3: at Newark East Side, 4 p.m.

Oct. 11: vs. Orange, 4 p.m.

Oct. 13: at Linden, 4 p.m.

Oct. 17: at Dickinson,4 p.m.

Oct. 19: at Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

Oct. 21: vs. McNair Academic, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 24: at Irvington, 4 p.m.

Oct. 27: at Ferris, 4:30 p.m.

Photos by Steve Ellmore.