Belleville HS girls soccer team kicking up banner season

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School girls soccer team is enjoying a banner season.

Under head coach Jennifer Alves, the Buccaneers clinched the Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division championship. The Bucs boasted a 9-3 overall record, including a 5-0 divisional mark, through Monday, Oct. 16. It marks the second divisional title in program history.

“The title was truly a team effort, with many different players contributing in each win,” Alves said. “We have several players who have stood out throughout the season, including senior captain Julia Rasczyk, junior Chayla Murdock, sophomore Roslyn Almodovar and freshman Jay Chauca. Julia is a four-year starter for the program and primarily plays center back for us. She also sees some time at center mid. Rasczyk brings a lot of experience in the back to our young team. Chayla Murdock is one of our forwards, and has seven goals and two assists on the season. She has explosive speed and is a physical player.

“Jay Chauca is a versatile player who has seen time both up top and in the back for us this season. She is second on the team in goals, with 10, and four assists. We expect to see great things from her over the next three years as she continues to develop as a player. Sophomore Roslyn Almodovar, a returning 2022 first-team all–SEC Liberty selection, leads the team in both goals (17) and assists (13). She is one of the most well-rounded players to have ever worn the Belleville jersey. Any time Roslyn has the ball, she is dangerous. She has the ability to beat players, one on one, distribute or shoot from anywhere on the field. We are excited to see her continue leading this team over the next two seasons.”

The Bucs were scheduled to have their senior night on Thursday, Oct. 19, at Clearman Field against Nutley. “This should be a good battle and get us ready to head into states at the end of the month,” said Alves, referring to the state sectional tournament that was scheduled to begin on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Here is the BHS roster:

Seniors

Dahianny Abreu

Katherine Espoinza

Michelle Portilla

Julia Rasczyk

Juniors

Angela Chavez

Leila Estrada

Samantha Jara

Chayla Murdock

Arianna Navarrette

Kayla Solano-Torres

Sheyla Solano-Torres

Eliana Vasquez

Emily Winter

Sophomores

Roslyn Almodovar

Emely Bartra

Valery Chumbimune

Cristina Patino

Ashley Rodriguez

Freshman

Jay Chauca

Head coach – Jennifer Alves

Assistant coach – Neal DiNapoli

Assistant coach – Beth Ann Garrett

Photos Courtesy of Jennifer Alves