Belleville HS girls soccer team looks to make more noise this season

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School girls soccer team features plenty of experienced players, looking to make some noise as the season progresses.

The Buccaneers posted back-to-back 6-0 victories over Barringer and Hillside to improve to 3-2 on the season.

Under head coach Jennifer Alves, the Bucs returned four seniors, four juniors and one sophomore, who have had extensive varsity experience throughout their time in the program.

Roslyn Almodovar, a junior, and senior Arianna Navarrette, both captains, bring a solid presence to the midfield and defense this year, Alves said. “Both have played in both the center and outside midfielder roles, with Arianna also now seeing time as a defender,” the coach said.

Freshman Tiffany Silba has been a nice addition to the back line, playing sweeper. “Tiffany had her first goal with the program against West Milford, alongside freshman Krisia Perez, who has found herself playing between the midfield and forward positions,” Alves said. “Both girls have been a solid addition to this team, and we expect great things from both of these girls moving forward.”

Junior Emely Bartra is a returning goalkeeper. “Emely has started off the season well. She had 21 saves through our first three games. Although we lost to West Milford, 4-3, Emely had some incredible saves in that game that allowed us to keep pushing and competing in that game.”

Sophomore Janaina Chauca also has had a great start to the season. “Jay (sees) time between the midfield and forward positions this year,” Alves said. “For a young player, she has such a great vision of the field.”

Senior Chayla Murdock, who was the team’s third-leading goal scorer last season, is another returning player to the forward position. “Chayla brings speed and spirit to this team,” Alves said “She is a passionate player who you can count on to give it her all out on the field, even when she finds herself on the defending end of the ball.”

Several other players over each grade level have been seeing time on the field as well.

Alves has been pleased with her team’s competitive efforts so far this season.

“While we have struggled to come out on the winning side of a few games, we have been competitive in every game we have played,” she said. “We are beginning to find our rhythm on the field and I expect our season to reflect that.”

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Belleville vs. Bloomfield