BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School girls volleyball team defeated Abundant Life Academy, 25-21, 25-11, on Wednesday, Oct. 12 on senior day in a regular season match.

Belleville, which improved to 11-6 on the season, will host No. 17 seed East Orange Campus in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 13. The winner will visit No. 1 seed Livingston in the ECT first round on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Photo Courtesy of Marcellino Marra/BHS athletic director.