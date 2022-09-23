Belleville HS girls volleyball team enjoys winning streak

BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School girls volleyball team has won five straight matches to improve to 5-2 on the season through Sept. 22.

The Lady Buccaneers, under head coach John Spina, dropped matches to Payne Tech and East Orange Campus to start the season. Spina said the team was missing a few players early on and had trouble with consistency. But they turned things around. They defeated Science Park, West Caldwell Tech, Barringer, Irvington and Newark East Side during the winning streak.

The Belleville captains are Ashley Cely and Galadrielle Baldevarona.

“Right now, we seem to be clicking as we approach the second half of the season, which will also bring some tougher competition,” said Spina in an email to the Belleville Post. “We won our last five games with some pretty strong defense and some strong serving.

“Seniors Alyssa Velez, Carmella Urbano and Ashley Cely have been our most consistent servers, helping us secure several of those victories. Our defense has been very strong thus far. Senior libero Ashley Cely has been a force all season long. The right side of the defense has been held down by senior defensive specialist Carmella Urbano. This season, we use two setters and both have done a great job thus far. Karisssa Remata and Galadrielle Baldevarona have shared equal court time in the position.”

Spina said the opposite-side hitter position has also been a timeshare between Yliana Laxamanna and Natalie Laboy, with Karissa Remata also working in when she is not setting. The middle position has been an equal timeshare between Carina Sommer, Diane Estrada, Kayla Monticer and Kiyanna Laxamanna, Spina said.

“The strength of our team has come from the outside hitter position,” Spina said. “Sophomore Kaitlyn Coto and junior Christina Bajuz lead the team in kills so far this year. Both have demonstrated excellent power and skill at the position. I hope that they can continue to improve and grow as a team as the season progresses.”

Here is the Belleville roster with their positions, uniform numbers and grades:

Setters:

No. 17 Karissa Remata, senior.

No. 5 Galadrielle Baldevarona, junior.

Outside hitters:

No. 12 Christina Bajuz, junior.

No. 7 Kaitlyn Coto, sophomore.

Middle hitters:

No. 30 Carina Sommer, senior

No. 32 Kiyanna Laxamanna, senior.

No. 14 Diane Estrada, senior.

No. 23 Kayla Monticer, junior.

Opposite hitters:

No. 16 Yliana Laxamanna, junior.

No. 15 Natalie Laboy, senior.

No. 10 Alyssa Velez, senior.

Defenders:

No. 6 Ashley Cely, libero, senior.

No. 8 Carmella Urbano, senior.

No. 19 Kyle Cancaan, senior.

Here are upcoming matches: